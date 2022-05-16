Lido DAO Token (LDO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

