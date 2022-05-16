LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 302.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 117,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

