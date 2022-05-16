LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFST. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LFST stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

