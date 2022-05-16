LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

LFST stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,249,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after buying an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

