Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $904.00 million-$924.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.89 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.51. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,470. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $255.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

