Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,336,266 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $21.37.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.10.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.