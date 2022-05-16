Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 5,010 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $48.81. 617,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,192,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

