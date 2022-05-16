Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $10.59 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

