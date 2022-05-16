Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,298.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 56,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $98.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,374. The firm has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.