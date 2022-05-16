Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $78.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,399,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,489,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $66.90. 1,192,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,795,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.