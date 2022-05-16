Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.58. 67,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,453. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.