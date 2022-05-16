Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,130,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. 463,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,095,189. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

