Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.
Several equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.
Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
