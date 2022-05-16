Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,802,238. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

