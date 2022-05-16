Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Critical Comparison

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Local Bounti and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 56.79%. Given Local Bounti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A -68.25% -35.70% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and Origin Agritech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $640,000.00 786.30 -$56.09 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $7.16 million 5.70 -$14.11 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which provides range of products, including agricultural seed products that comprise corn, rice, and vegetable seeds; other agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and agricultural chemicals; foods; household products; and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. It has a collaboration agreement with Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

