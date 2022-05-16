Lossless (LSS) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $471,301.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00514148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,793.81 or 1.75475555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

