Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Up 5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. 2,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,085,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. Equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

