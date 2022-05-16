Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.47. 808,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,047. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

