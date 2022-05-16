Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.35 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 808,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,047. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,175,000 after buying an additional 583,601 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 734,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after buying an additional 361,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after buying an additional 273,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

