MANTRA DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.68 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $2.34 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,920.56 or 1.00002332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00106613 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 465,248,038 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

