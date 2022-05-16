Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.88.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$22.52 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$21.75 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$43.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

