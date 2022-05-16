Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.13 million.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. 3,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,428. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

