Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $202.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $140.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,498. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

