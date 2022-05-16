Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $60,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,084,000 after buying an additional 855,424 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.96 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

