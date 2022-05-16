Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $7.49 on Monday, hitting $325.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.73 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

