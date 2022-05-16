Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 29,038 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $100.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.