Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 815 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.27. 2,415,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,345. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.17 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.57 and a 200-day moving average of $278.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

