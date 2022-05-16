Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,115 shares of company stock worth $57,395,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

Chevron stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.01. 13,277,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,349,537. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

