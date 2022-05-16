Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $367.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,959. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.02 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

