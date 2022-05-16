Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,279. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.