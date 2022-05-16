Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.12. 967,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

