Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 22,445 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 3.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.24. 6,154,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,332,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

