McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,994,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.04. 2,145,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,280. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day moving average of $251.81. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

