Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 35.0% in April

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHWZ opened at $1.70 on Monday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.