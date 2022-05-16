MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Up 25%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 498,283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 707,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$24.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company also provides GMP flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services.

