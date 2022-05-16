Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $3,740.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00196540 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00315743 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

