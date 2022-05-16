Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.72.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.