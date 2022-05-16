Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,048. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $6,740,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.