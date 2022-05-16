Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,028. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 20,561 shares of company stock worth $124,742 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

