Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 467,266 shares.The stock last traded at $48.81 and had previously closed at $47.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

