MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE MET traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $63.16. 212,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

