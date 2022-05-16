Metronome (MET) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

Metronome (MET) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00005730 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $771.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00522605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.87 or 1.76011290 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,092,844 coins and its circulating supply is 13,948,270 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.