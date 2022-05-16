Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OUKPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($10.95) to €9.80 ($10.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.80 ($11.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.37) to €10.90 ($11.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY opened at $3.90 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.