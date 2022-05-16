Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells $380,400.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTD traded down $18.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,237.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,029. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,168.31 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,330.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,450.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

