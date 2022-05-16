MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 414,503 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.