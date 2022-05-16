MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
