MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.50 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

