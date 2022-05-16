Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.00) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

MBH opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.20. The company has a market capitalization of £113.07 million and a PE ratio of 18.73. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 152 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

