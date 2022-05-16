Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $649,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $179.76 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.
In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
