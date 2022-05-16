Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,832,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $649,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $179.76 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.07 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.