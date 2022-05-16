Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
MIME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.
Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $85.48.
Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.
