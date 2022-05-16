Mina Market Capitalization Achieves $527.73 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $527.73 million and approximately $35.38 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00519043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00035752 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,568.50 or 1.72461904 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008557 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 504,409,218 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.